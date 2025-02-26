Assam’s strategic position strengthens its investment case: Jaishankar

Guwahati, Feb. 26: Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday made a compelling case for Assam as a prime investment destination, addressing a distinguished gathering of foreign diplomats during the concluding session of Advantage Assam 2.0.

Speaking at the session titled "Act East, Act Fast, and Act First", Jaishankar underscored Assam's growing prominence, citing key developments such as the bicentenary celebration of Assam’s tea industry, the recent UNESCO world heritage inscription of Charaideo maidams, and significant investments in semiconductors, healthcare, and education.

“When we come together like we do today to invest in Assam’s future, Brand Assam surely gets that much stronger," the minister said.

Highlighting Assam's strategic geographic positioning, Jaishankar noted its role as a crucial economic hub connecting India with its neighbouring countries and the ASEAN region.

"With the rest of India, Nepal, and Bhutan on one side, and Bangladesh, ASEAN, and beyond on the other, every step forward here will further strengthen the case for investment," he said.

Jaishankar also credited the Centre’s Neighbourhood First Policy for bolstering regional connectivity through infrastructure projects, including roads, rail links, and waterways.

He stressed on the significance of the Indo-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, calling it a “game changer” for Indo-ASEAN relations. "With Southeast Asia boasting a GDP of about $4.25 trillion, this partnership holds immense promise," he added.

Sachin Chaturvedi from the Reserve Bank’s Board, while comparing the growth of eastern states, highlighted Assam’s impressive trade performance. He noted that Assam has outpaced West Bengal in several sectors.

Chaturvedi informed that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by 13.3% in 2023-24, significantly higher than West Bengal’s 7.7%. Employment expansion in Assam surged by 9.8%, compared to West Bengal’s 2.4%, he told the gathering.

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, who also participated in the session, highlighted key infrastructure developments in the Northeast, particularly the construction of a bridge connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.

“What once took over 11 hours for goods transit will soon be reduced to just 23 minutes,” he said, adding that the project is set for completion in three years.

On the people-centric front, Ono remarked that over 200 young individuals from Assam and the Northeast have travelled to Japan for education and employment opportunities.

He also highlighted collaborations between IIT Guwahati and Japanese universities, as well as the Chamber of Commerce of Japan’s new task force on semiconductors.

“We are working on a renewable energy plant using local bamboo, which I believe will contribute significantly to Assam’s growth,” he added.

Discussing Japan’s cultural ties with India, Ono noted that depictions of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati are common in Japan, reflecting deep-rooted historical connections.

Ono also observed a growing interest in Japanese pop culture among Northeast’s youth. “During my visit to Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival, I was surprised to see so many youngsters enthusiastic about Japanese anime, Manga, and pop culture. These cultural exchanges play a key role in strengthening ties between Japan and the Northeast,” he said.