Assam's State Commission for Right to Public Services set for October 2 rollout

Guwahati, Aug 15: The Assam government is set to launch the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services on October 2.

The initiative, which is expected to combat corruption and enhance transparency in the state government’ sopetrations, was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Independence Day address at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara on Thursday.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the new commission would empower the people of Assam to register complaints against any state government employee involved in corrupt practices.

“Once the commission is operational, citizens will have the right to file complaints, and if an employee is found guilty of corruption, they will face severe punishment," Sarma assured the gathered audience.

This announcement follows the Chief Minister's earlier remarks in August 2023, where he expressed optimism about establishing the commission.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati in August 2023, Sarma had highlighted that the RTPS Commission would provide the public with a mechanism to access services that have not been delivered within the stipulated time frame set by the state government.

According to reports, the structure of the Commission will include a Chief Commissioner and other Commissioners, who will be appointed by the Governor.

The selection will be based on the recommendations of a committee comprising the Chief Minister, who will serve as the Chairperson, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the Chief Minister.

The establishment of the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services marks a significant step in the state government's efforts to ensure accountability and transparency within its ranks, offering citizens a robust platform to fight corruption.

Earlier on August 12, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the launch of a new digital portal allowing Grade III-IV employees to apply for mutual transfers online, simplifying what has traditionally been a cumbersome, “hard-copy” process. The app is set to go live on October 2.