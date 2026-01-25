Assam’s state bird on the brink as White-winged Wood Duck faces extinction crisis

Doomdooma, Jan 25: Hidden in the quiet backwaters of Assam’s lowlands, a shy and stately bird is fighting a battle for survival. The white-winged wood duck – Assam’s State bird and locally known as Deo Hah – has slipped into a severe conservation crisis, as voiced by experts.

Once a familiar presence in the swampy forests of eastern Assam, the critically endangered duck has vanished from most of its traditional habitats.

From the reserve forests of Doomdooma and Tinsukia, to the floodplains of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, the bird that once glided silently through forest wetlands is now conspicuous by its absence.

Known for its striking white wings, chestnut-brown body, and cautious temperament, the white-winged wood duck is among the largest forest ducks in the world.

Unlike migratory waterfowl, it prefers secluded freshwater pools inside dense tropical forests, nesting in tree hollows and feeding on aquatic plants, seeds, insects and small invertebrates. Its dependence on undisturbed forest wetlands makes it a sensitive indicator of ecological health.

During the 1990s, the species was recorded in several forest pockets across Upper Assam. But decades of deforestation, wetland loss, habitat fragmentation, and growing human interference have pushed it to the edge of extinction.

Today, conservationists believe the duck survives only in two protected areas – the Dihing-Patkai National Park and the Nameri Tiger Reserve – though its numbers remain uncertain.

“The white-winged wood duck is facing extinction threat due to multiple factors,” said Aftab Ahmed, a biologist with the Wildlife Trust of India. “At present, it is believed to survive only in Dihing-Patkai and Nameri, but the actual population size is unknown. What is more worrying is the lack of public awareness. Many people don’t even know this is Assam’s State bird.”

Experts point out that the species has suffered a dramatic fall both in range and population roughly between 1997 and 2023. Alarmingly, declines have been observed even in areas where forest cover appears relatively stable, suggesting that the bird is highly vulnerable to habitat fragmentation and subtle ecological disturbances.

Concerns are mounting over industrial activities in and around its remaining habitats. Oil exploration and associated disturbances in parts of Dihing-Patkai have drawn criticism from conservationists and nature lovers alike.

“There are several oil rigs in the Dihing-Patkai landscape, and habitat disturbance is visible in many places,” said Devojit Moran, a local nature enthusiast. “I urge the government and Oil India Limited to ensure that the habitat of this rare duck is not disturbed.”

Moran also highlighted a deeper irony, despite being declared critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as early as 2010, the bird remains largely invisible in public discourse.

Adding to the concern is the absence of a comprehensive population survey by the Assam Forest department. As Assam navigates the delicate balance between development and conservation, the fate of the white-winged wood duck stands as a telltale measure of the State’s environmental commitment.

Silent, elusive, and now critically endangered, the Deo Hah waits in the shadows of Assam’s forests – its survival hinging on urgent action, informed policy measures, and the will of the community to save a vanishing symbol of the State’s natural heritage.