Assam’s small tea growers face crisis as leaf prices crash, foreign imports surge

Jorhat, Aug 24: Assam’s small tea growers, who contribute more than 52 percent of the state’s total tea production, are grappling with a severe crisis as prices of leaf leaves have plummeted to as low as Rs 11 per kilogram in some areas. The situation has sparked widespread concern among growers, who allege government apathy and inaction by the Tea Board of India.

According to the Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (ASTGA), more than two lakh small growers are facing immense hardship as tea factories, particularly in Upper Assam, have been purchasing green leaves at unfairly low rates.

“Many factories are offering only Rs 11 per kilo of fresh leaves in places like Tinsukia. This is nothing short of exploitation. The policy of the factories seems aimed at destroying small tea growers,” said Rajen Bora, president of ASTGA.

Bora further alleged that the Tea Board of India has turned into a ‘white elephant’, failing to intervene despite repeated pleas.

“The Tea Board officials continue to draw government salaries but have failed to deliver justice to small tea growers. If the problems are not resolved soon, we will be forced to launch massive protests. The responsibility will lie squarely with the government and district authorities,” he warned.

Members of the association also expressed frustration at the price monitoring committees under district commissioners, which they said have failed to take any meaningful action.

“These committees were formed to ensure fair prices, but they have not even held discussions with growers. The government talks about supporting us but never goes beyond promises. We demand a fixed minimum support price for tea leaves,” said one member of the association.

Another major concern for Assam’s growers is the influx of low-quality, cheap tea imports from countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Kenya, which they allege has hurt both the domestic market and the reputation of Assam tea.

“The government is allowing foreign tea to flood our markets without strict quality checks. This has reduced the demand for Assam’s tea and directly impacted small growers,” Bora said, urging an immediate ban on such imports.

The association warned that if the situation does not improve, small growers will intensify their agitation.

“Our patience is running out. We will be compelled to take strong steps if the government, Tea Board, and district authorities continue to ignore us,” Bora added.