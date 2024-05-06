Assam's singer Nahid Afrin appointed as UNICEF India's Youth Advocate

Guwahati, May 6: Assam’s singer, Nahid Afrin, had recently been appointed as UNICEF India's Youth Advocate.

Nahid joined the likes of renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with three others who were named Ambassadors by UNICEF.



Taking to the microblogging site 'X', the young singer expressed her gratitude and wrote “Appointed as the UNICEF India Youth Advocate along with my friends Gaurangshi, Kartik and Vinisha.Highly honoured and privileged!Also had a great time sharing the stage with our newly appointed Unicef India National Ambassador @kareenakapoorkhan And stay tuned for the podcast.”



