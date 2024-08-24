Assam's silent epidemic

Guwahati, August 24: Assam is facing a relentless wave of sexual violence. The recent horrific gang rape of a minor in Nagaon's Dhing has ignited widespread outrage, revealing a grim reality - the state is increasingly plagued by crimes against women. As protests surge demanding both justice and enhanced safety, we present a stark overview of such incidents from across the state in the past couple of days.

This report is not intended to sensationalise the crimes but to underscore a disturbing trend. Once known for its tranquillity, Assam now grapples with a troubling escalation in sexual violence—a stark transformation that demands urgent reflection and action.

Assam University abduction case:

A female student from Assam University, Silchar, narrowly escaped an abduction attempt on August 22. While travelling in an e-rickshaw, the driver attempted to kidnap her. Using her presence of mind, the student managed to escape and later filed an FIR at Rangirkhari Police Station. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Mangaldai sexual abuse case:

On August 24, a 28-year-old man was arrested for repeatedly sexually abusing a minor girl, resulting in her pregnancy. The offender, a neighbour of the victim, exploited the victim’s financial hardships and the recent loss of her father. The crime came to light when the girl's menstruation stopped abruptly. Following the family’s complaint at Mangaldai Police Station, the accused was apprehended.

Tezpur molestation case:

A molestation attempt in Tezpur was thwarted on August 23 when bystanders intervened to rescue a young woman. The two individuals attempting to molest her were confronted by the crowd, resulting in the capture of one assailant while the other fled. During a subsequent search operation, the captured offender was shot at while trying to escape from the police.

Titabor rape case:

An absconding man was apprehended on August 24 for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law in Titabor. The heinous crime had occurred on August 4. The perpetrator had been on the run until locals managed to capture him and hand him over to the police.

Lakhimpur minor rape case:

In North Lakhimpur, a muezzin named Metab Ali has been accused of raping a nine-year-old girl on the eve of Independence Day. The incident in the Ulubari area of the district has sparked significant outrage in the area.

Hojai molestation case:

A disturbing incident unfolded in Hojai when an enraged mob beat and stripped a tutor accused of inappropriate conduct with a female student. The tutor's alleged misconduct had gone viral on social media, leading to the mob’s attack, which was filmed by one of the attackers.

Biswanath kidnapping bid:

In Biswanath on August 22 morning, a minor girl escaped from her would-be kidnappers. The assailants attempted to abduct her as she went outside to use the washroom in the early morning. The girl’s screams prompted the kidnappers to abandon her and flee. The girl’s brother lodged an FIR at the Behali Police Station. Based on the complaint the police detained three individuals and are currently questioning over 22 suspects.