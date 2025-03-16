Assam's semiconductor project to provide 15,700 jobs across multiple sectors

Guwahati,Mar 16: The semiconductor project, being set up in Jagiroad, will provide direct employment to over 15,700 persons and Tata Electronics has already started efforts in collaboration with educational institutes to prepare manpower for the unit.

State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora told The Assam Tribune that the semiconductor unit would require 600 managers and leadership group persons, 1,700 engineers, 1,000 supervisors, 1,600 to maintain quality and stores, 2,200 service staff and 9,000 operators and technicians. The State government is in regular touch to ensure that the project comes up on time. Tata Electronics is extending help to support industry ecosystem development in Assam through a two- pronged approach, which will create a virtuous cycle of growth for the industry and the State.

Giving details of the efforts of the group, the Minister revealed that Tata Electronics' collaborations with academia would help upgrade the study programmes avail- able to Indian aspirants and provide them with industry exposure to create a vast and readily available resource of skilled talent for the semiconductor industry. Partnerships with various domestic and international companies will help enhance the value chain, create employment opportunities, improve supply chain resilience and aid the growth of the local supplier ecosystem.

Tata Electronics has started a partnership with educational institutes so that the manpower required for the semiconductor project is ready by the time the project starts operating. Tata Electronics signed an MoU in January this year with the National Institute for Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT Guwahati) to develop the semiconductor skilling ecosystem in India. The initiative will help train semiconductor-industry- ready talent for Tata Electronics' upcoming semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad and other plants in India and the world. Tata Electronics is also working with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to develop an industry-specific curriculum and a training programme, which will help equip youth with industry-ready skills and prepare them for successful careers in the semiconductor industry.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, the Government of Assam organised roadshows in Singapore, Japan, South Ko- rea and Malaysia, with Tata Electronics as a key partner. The roadshows generated much international interest and delegations from many prominent international companies participated in the summit, culminating in the signing of twelve Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Government of Assam and companies from India, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. Through the partnerships, these companies will set up their establishments in the State.

By

R Dutta Choudhury









