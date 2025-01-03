Assam's Sattriya Culture to be showcased for the first time at Kumbh Mela 2025

Jorhat, Jan 3: For the first time ever, the Sattriya culture of Assam will be showcased at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A Vaishnavite team from Majuli’s Auniati Satra will represent the region at one of the significant religious gatherings in India.

The Apsara dance and Hianam from Auniati Satra will be performed at Kumbh Mela.

Reportedly, the team is expected to be in Prayagraj for 8-10 days, starting their journey on January 30 and returning on February 8 after their participation in the holy gathering.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years in different parts of the country.

“We went there to take a bath in the holy water, but this is the first time we are going to showcase our culture. We have prepared the Hiya Naam Bhaowna, the Apsara Dance performance, and a small Ram Vijay Bhaowna performance to showcase at the Kumbh Mela,” stated Satradhikar Pitambar Dev Goswami, from Auniati Satra.

Auniati Satra, established in 1653, is one of the historical satras in Majuli . The first satradhikar of the satra was Niranjan Dev Goswami, and today, Pitambar Dev Goswami serves as the current satradhikar.

Known for its rich and cultural heritage, Auniati Satra is renowned for performances such as Natuwa, Apsara, Sutradhar, Ojapali, Chali Nritya, Mati Akhara, and Gayan-Bayan.