Assam

Assam's Sahitya Akademi Award winner Dr. Pranabjyoti Deka passes away

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Apr 6: Sahitya Akademi Award winner and eminent short story writer Dr. Pranabjyoti Deka passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday in Guwahati.

According to reports, Deka was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the last four days.

Born on July 21, 1939, in Kolkata, the eminent writer was conferred with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for his book 'Dr Pranavjyoti Dekar Srestha Galpa' in December last year.

