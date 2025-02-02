87 years of service to the nation
Assam's revenue system gets a digital makeover with ‘e-DEED’ & court portal

The 'e-DEED' initiative aims at simplifying, securing, and streamlining the registration process of property transactions for enhanced efficiency and transparency.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the launch event of e-DEED

Guwahati, Feb 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched two key reforms in the revenue 'e-DEED,' department, which will digitalise property registration and the revenue court management system.

A portal was also launched to digitalise the revenue court management system, from the time of registration of the case up to judgement delivery.

Sarma also launched the CM-Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (AAA) registration portal. Around 1.52 lakh youths have registered for the government assistance of Rs 2 lakh under the self-employment scheme.

"In the first phase, 25,000 youths were given the first installment of Rs 1 lakh, and their second installment will be given this year. In the second phase, 75,000 youths will get the assistance.All those who have registered can now apply through the portal," Sarma said.

Out of the total seed capital, Rs 1 lakh is a grant, and Rs 1 lakh is an interest-free loan.

