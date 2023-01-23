Assam's Republic-Day tableau to showcase Ahom legend and Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati, Jan 23: Assam’s tableau for the Republic Day celebration this year will portray renowned Ahom General Lachit Borphukan as well as the most revered and also one of the oldest of the 51 shaktipeethas in India- Kamakhya Temple.

The tableau will showcase the valour of Ahom commander, known for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat that thwarted an invasion by Mughal forces from capturing Assam. Last year the government commemorated the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom General.

As per reports, the theme chosen by several states this year is mostly 'Nari Shakti,' along with cultural heritage and other themes, accordingly the Kamakhya temple which honours the Bleeding Goddess and the divine female power will also be displayed in the tableau.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations held on Rajpath since it was renamed 'Kartavya Path' last year. The ceremonial procession will feature a total of 23 tableaux—17 from states and union territories, and six from other ministries and departments—depicting India's unique cultural history, economic development, and social advancement, Defence Ministry officials announced on Sunday.