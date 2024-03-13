Assam's renowned novelist Arun Goswami passes away in Jorhat

Jorhat, Mar 13: Assam’s renowned novelist, Arun Goswami, passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday night in Assam’s Jorhat.

The novelist and short story writer breathed his last at the Mission Hospital in Jorhat at around 9.45 p.m..



As per sources, he has been undergoing treatment at the ICU for the past several days.



Born in Assam’s Dergaon, Goswami achieved the world record for penning the longest book ever written, spanning over 10,000 pages. Goswami was a prolific writer whose works reflected a strong sense of social responsibility.



Among his numerous literary works, 'Kalakshana' and 'Salanta Biborini' emerged as highly acclaimed creations, garnering widespread popularity.



Following Goswami's demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, via the microblogging site 'X', condoled for the departed soul.





ৰাজ্যৰ সাহিত্য আৰু সাংবাদিকতাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰৰ এগৰাকী বিশিষ্ট ব্যক্তি অৰুণ গোস্বামী ডাঙৰীয়াৰ মৃত্যুৰ খবৰে মৰ্মাহত কৰিলে৷ তীক্ষ্ণধী কলম আৰু স্পষ্টবাদিতাৰে জীৱনক আগুৱাই লৈ যোৱা গোস্বামী ডাঙৰীয়াৰ বিয়োগ আমাৰ সমাজ জীৱনৰ বাবে অপূৰণীয় ক্ষতি৷ খ্যাতনামা প্ৰাবন্ধিকগৰাকীৰ বিদেহ আত্মাৰ… pic.twitter.com/M8499WkAgX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 12, 2024



