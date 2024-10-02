Assam's rape epidemic: Tackling roots of sexual crime with education & awareness

Guwahati, Oct 2: Over the past few months, Assam has found itself in the eye of a growing storm. Rape cases, particularly those involving minors, have seen a steep rise, raising concerns among the people.

A recent report shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma painted a stark picture - 580 rape cases registered in the state by July 2024 alone, part of a staggering 40,065 cases recorded since 2001. Of these, 2019 saw the highest number of incidents, with 3,546 cases.

This unsettling report came just days after a chilling gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon’s Dhing on August 22. As this troubling trend continues, communities are left grappling with one key question - What is fuelling this surge in sexual violence? Is it the lack of governmental initiatives on sex education? Is it parental reluctance to address sensitive topics? Or the pervasive influence of online content and media?

“Sex education plays a crucial role for students in schools,” stresses Dr. Geetoshree Goswami, a Biology teacher at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Silpukhuri. “Young minds, at some point, naturally become curious, and if they're not sensitised early on, they might seek answers in ways that lead to misguided actions,” she adds.





Experts believe that the absence of comprehensive sex education is a significant factor contributing to the rising crime rates.





Dr. Goswami believes that the absence of comprehensive sex education is a significant factor contributing to the rising crime rates. "A person, out of curiosity, may take wrong steps. If they were informed and sensitised, it could prevent some of these crimes," she adds.

As child sexual abuse cases rise, it has become increasingly important to equip children with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves. Schools have started addressing this issue through programs like “Good Touch and Bad Touch”, aimed at teaching children about bodily autonomy and the importance of consent.

“By promoting a culture of open communication, respect, and consent, we can build a safer society for children,” Dr. Goswami adds with hope.

However, while education is a vital preventive measure, understanding the psyche behind such crimes is crucial. Dr. Nahid Islam, a Senior Consultant psychiatrist at GNRC Hospital, Dispur, notes that the root cause often lies in the rapist’s mindset.

“A rapist’s mentality is more of a patriarchal societal mindset—a forced male dominance over a female. Men who grow up in environments where women are disrespected may internalise these values, leading them to commit such heinous acts,” she explains.

Dr. Islam further highlights the sociopathic tendencies of many offenders, pointing out that “men who lack confidence or harbour self-doubt often commit these crimes to prove their masculinity”. She goes on to say that these individuals operate with a “perverted mindset, disregarding societal rules and lacking any sense of guilt”.





Despite Assam's legal framework and awareness campaigns, the grim reality remains unchanged—women and children continue to face violence. For Dr. Islam, preventing these crimes requires tackling the issue on multiple fronts.

“The need for proper sex education is undeniable. Parents must also guide their children, and teachers must fill the gaps where schools lack adequate resources. Additionally, restrictions on harmful online content could help reduce exposure to toxic influences,” she advises.

Cultural taboos, parental hesitation, and a lack of understanding about the importance of sex education have all contributed to the current situation. Breaking down these barriers, Dr. Islam believes, is essential in creating a safer environment for Assam’s women and children.

The battle against rising sexual crimes may be daunting, but with education, awareness, and cultural reform, there is hope for a future where such cases are not the norm but an exception.