Assam’s Rajya Sabha MPs take oath in Assamese, Sanskrit; blend tradition & identity

Silchar/New Delhi, July 21: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday, Assam's newly elected Rajya Sabha members — veteran AGP leader Birendra Prasad Baishya and first-time BJP MP Kanad Purkayastha — took oath, marking a moment of symbolism and strategy for the state’s political representation in the Upper House.

Baishya, a seasoned parliamentarian returning for his second term, took his oath in Assamese, underscoring his deep-rooted regional identity.

Purkayastha, who succeeds Mission Ranjan Das, opted for classical Sanskrit — a choice that drew attention for its traditional tone and ideological nuance.

Both MPs pledged to uphold the dignity and constitutional values of Parliament during their tenure.

Baishya and Purkayastha were elected unopposed in June, a reflection of the prevailing political consensus within Assam’s power corridors.

Their induction is seen as a blend of continuity and renewal — bringing together legislative experience and youthful vigour, tradition and political messaging.

In total, five members took oath in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, including three nominated members — historian Meenakshi Jain, RSS veteran C Sadanandan Master, and former diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in April and in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June.

The House also extended birthday wishes to Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as MPs Laxmikant Bajpai, Rajeev Shukla, and Sangeeta Yadav.

Obituary references were made for former members C Perumal, K Kasturirangan, Ronald Sapa Tlau, Nepaldev Bhattacharjee, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Thennala G Balakrishna Pillai, and Vijaykumar Rupani.

With inputs from PTI