Assam’s push-back policy on Bangladesh nationals triggers diplomatic unease

Guwahati, Jan 25: The State government’s recent decision to ‘push back’ declared Bangladesh nationals within seven days has triggered diplomatic unease in Dhaka, which has activated its channels to stress that such unilateral action does not conform to international laws.

The development assumes significance as it coincides with Bangladesh’s ensuing national elections, where immigration and cross-border issues remain politically sensitive.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently announced that individuals declared as Bangladeshi nationals by the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) would be expelled within a week of the declaration.

The Chief Minister attributed the new push back policy to the recent Supreme Court order on Immigrants’ (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

Under the Act, District Commissioners reserve the right to evict those declared foreigners by the FTs within 10 days and issue expulsion orders within 24 hours if citizenship cannot be proven, he said.

Bangladesh, however, has conveyed its reservations through the High Commission in New Delhi. It has made clear that no nationals will be accepted without antecedent verification through proper diplomatic channels.

The High Commission has also expressed its apprehension to the Bangladesh and Myanmar division of the Ministry of External Affairs, pointing out that pushing back individuals through borders would not serve any purpose, especially when Bangladesh has consistently shown willingness to repatriate declared nationals following due procedures.

“Pushing back people after they try to cross over to Indian territory is a routine process. But, to push back someone after being declared foreigner by the Tribunal is an altogether different ball game,” a source privy to the development told this reporter.

“Even from the Indian perspective, such push backs onto no man’s land would not yield the desired results if those deported are not accepted by the Bangladesh authorities or are pushed back again from the Bangladeshi side into the Indian territory or no man’s land. Both the countries will have to work in tandem to solve the vexed issue,” the source said.

He added that there have been instances in the past where a person who was pushed back from Assam after being declared as Bangladeshi national was eventually brought back to India.

As per records available, more than 650 travel permits have been issued by the Assistant High Commissioner’s office in Guwahati over the past eight years to facilitate repatriation. At present, 45 declared Bangladeshi nationals are lodged in four facilities across Assam, including Guwahati Central Jail, Dhubri district jail, Karimganj district jail, and the Matia detention camp at Goalpara.

According to official figures, between May 2021 and November 2025, 1,517 foreigners were deported, while 59,757 cases were disposed of by FTs. Of these, 30,264 persons were declared foreigners and 15,359 were declared “not foreigners”, with 77,883 cases pending. Currently, 100 Foreigners Tribunals are functioning in Assam.

“The development highlights the complexity of deportation policy. Balancing Supreme Court directives, State-level enforcement, and diplomatic negotiations with Bangladesh should be the way forward,” a former official observed.

The Chief Minister has asserted that the State machinery now would not wait for a repatriation treaty between India and Bangladesh to push back of illegal immigrants.

He said around 2,000 foreigners who stayed illegally in Assam were expelled over the past few months, including 18 who were pushed back on December 31 last year.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Assam would be able to evict 10,000 to 15,000 foreigners each year on the strength of the new policy framework.

The Home and Political Department, however, could not be reached out for comment on the issue.