Assam’s Purnima Devi Barman receives ‘Green Oscar’ Whitley Gold Award 2024

Guwahati, May 2: A wildlife biologist from Assam, known for her conservation work with the greater adjutant stork (locally known as Hargila), Dr. Purnima Devi Barman has been conferred with the prestigious Whitley Gold Award 2024, often referred to as the ‘Green Oscar’ for her exceptional work to protect the greater adjutant stork and its wetland habitat with her team at Aaranyak.

Thanks to WFN for honouring Aaranyak’s conservation biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman with this year’s prestigious #WhitleyGoldAward. Dr Barman joined #Aaranyak in 2004 and has been working diligently in the #conservation of Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila) in Assam.@StorkSister https://t.co/4LyXUKWbZ4 — Aaranyak (@aaranyak) May 2, 2024

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the wildlife biologist for receiving the prestigious award.



“My heartiest congratulations to Smt Purnima Devi Barman on winning the prestigious Whitley Gold Award 2024 also known as the Green Oscar. Her Hargila Army has been inspirational in showing how Jan Bhagidari can help protect the environment & conserve species and she stands as the epitome of Nari Shakti,” he posted on X.