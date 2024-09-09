Assam's Orunodoi Scheme to expand with 20 L additional beneficiaries

Guwahati, Sept. 9: Assam's flagship welfare programme, the Orunodoi Scheme, is set to include an additional 20 lakh beneficiaries, bringing the total coverage to 37 lakh people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this after chairing a meeting on Monday, where the guidelines for the rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 were finalised.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted that the new phase of the scheme aims to transfer ₹1,250 directly into the bank accounts of 37 lakh women across the state. “All beneficiaries will need to have both Aadhaar and ration cards,” Sarma said.







The scheme seeks to ensure that politically connected households remain outside its ambit, with an effective grievance redressal mechanism in place.

“We will implement robust measures to identify beneficiaries, focusing on the needy and marginalised,” read one of the guidelines shared on Chief Minister Sarma’s social media handles.

The meeting also reviewed the preparedness of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department for issuing National Food Security Cards to ensure the smooth implementation of Orunodoi 3.0.

Launched on October 2, 2020, the Orunodoi Scheme initially provided ₹830 to 19 lakh beneficiaries. “I am extremely satisfied with how the scheme has evolved, increasing support from ₹830 to ₹1,250 for 37 lakh women, and the transformation it has brought to their lives,” the Chief Minister shared on social media.







In addition to Orunodoi 3.0, Sarma discussed plans to boost the procurement of local agricultural produce. The state government aims to triple its mustard procurement, from 11,000 metric tonnes this year to 30,000 metric tonnes next year, while the paddy procurement target is also set to expand.

To further support local entrepreneurship, the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan will distribute funds to 30,000 entrepreneurs in two phases.

The first phase, scheduled for September 30, will grant ₹2 lakh to each selected beneficiary, fostering self-sustenance and energising Assam's entrepreneurial ecosystem.