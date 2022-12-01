Assam's Nayanmoni Saikia receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu

Guwahati, Dec 1: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia was conferred with the coveted Arjuna Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Draupadi Murmu on November 30. The player was nominated for the award for her achievements in Lawn Bowl.

On this note, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate Saikia on this feat.

CM Sarma wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia for receiving Arjuna Award, 2022 from Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu Ji. Assam is proud of you. My best wishes for your future endeavours."





Assam is proud of you. My best wishes for your future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Shushila Devi from Manipur was also presented with the prestigious award on Thursday for her remarkable contributions and achievements in the field of boxing.



This year, a total of 25 sportsperson were conferred the Arjuna Award, 2022, for their outstanding performance in the field of sports and games.