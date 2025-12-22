Assam’s Nagi duck, Rajdigheli goose get national recognition by NBAGR

Guwahati, Dec 22: A duck breed with unique characteristics, found mainly in the Barak Valley, has been included in the national register by National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

NBAGR is an organization under the Government of India, which registers and recognizes livestock and poultry breeds with unique characteristics from different States from time to time.

Assam is home to a wide variety of livestock as well as poultry breeds.

The Nagi duck of Assam and another indigenous goose breed known as Rajdigheli have been included in the national register.

This recognition was accorded at a recent meeting of NBAGR under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), where the duck breed Nagi and the goose breed Rajdigheli were granted official status.

This recognition will provide these two breeds with a distinct identity of Assam at both national and international levels.

The Nagi duck has received this recognition as a result of nearly 25 years of study and research. It is noteworthy that research on this breed was initiated under an ICAR adhoc project, under the supervision of Dr Galib Uz Zaman, retired Professor and Head, Department of Animal Genetics & Breeding, College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara. Along with Dr Zaman, Prof Jogadev Mahanta, Prof Arpana Das, Dr Bedanta Pathak, and Dr Niranjan Kalita were the applicants for this recognition.

Traditionally, a large number of people, mainly in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, have been rearing the Nagi duck. The Nagi duck has the capacity to lay around 150 eggs per year.

On the other hand, for the national registration of the Rajdigheli goose breed, the applicants were Dr Bula Das, Dr Arundhati Phukan, Dr Ankita Gogoi, and Dr Niranjan Kalita from the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara. Dr Niranjan Kalita, former Director of Research (Veterinary) and present VC of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University as well as Dr Probodh Borah, Director of Research (Veterinary) took special initiatives in securing this registration and recognition.

It is noteworthy to mention that on earlier occasions, various breeds of cattle, buffalo, poultry, pigs from Assam had been documented in NBAGR with the initiative and research work of scientists and researchers of the College of Veterinary Science.





By

Staff Reporter