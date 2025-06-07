'Assam’s my inspiration': Kanad Purkayastha thanks BJP leadership for Rajya Sabha nod

Guwahati, June 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially nominated Kanad Purkayastha as its candidate for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Assam, according to a notification issued on Saturday by Arun Singh, BJP’s National General Secretary.

Purkayastha, who currently serves as Secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh, is a seasoned party worker known for his dedication.

Expressing his gratitude, Purkayastha took to social media to say, “This gesture is not just an acknowledgment of my dedication and service to the party, but also a reaffirmation of the values we uphold—commitment, integrity, and selfless service.”

He added, “Assam is not just my home; it is my inspiration, my strength. To be considered for such a significant responsibility is both a great honour and a humbling moment in my journey. I remain ever committed to the ideals of our party and to the progress and unity of our beloved state and nation.”









The copy of the notification. (AT Photo)

Purkayastha also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, and all party workers for their blessings and good wishes.

State BJP President Dilip Saikia welcomed the nomination, thanking the central leadership for selecting Purkayastha to represent the party in the elections.

“Congratulations to Shri @kanadpurkaystha on being nominated as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam. May his journey ahead be marked by impactful service and steadfast commitment to the people,” he wrote on social media.

Earlier, the Assam BJP had shortlisted 13 senior leaders for the Rajya Sabha seat. Of Assam’s two Rajya Sabha seats, BJP will contest one while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest the other. Purkayastha’s name was approved by the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections to fill two seats that will fall vacant following the retirement of Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya on June 14.

The election schedule is as follows: