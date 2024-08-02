Assam's Mridupawan Das appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Rwanda

86 years of service to the nation
Assams Mridupawan Das appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Rwanda
Guwahati, Aug 2: In a matter of pride for Assam, a 2004-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Mridu Pawan Das, has been appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Rwanda in East Africa.

The Ministry of External Affairs declared Mridu Pawan’s appointment, stating, “Mridu Pawan Das (IFS:2004), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Rwanda.”

Das will handle diplomatic relations and promote bilateral collaboration on behalf of India in the East African nation.

The IFS officer is currently serving as a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.




