Assam's mobile theatre season hit by series of accidents, raising serious safety concerns

Bajali, Sept 1: Assam's beloved mobile theatre season that began with much fanfare, has been overshadowed by a series of alarming accidents involving star actors from renowned theatre companies.

In past couple of days, three accidents have rocked the sets of Abahan, Itihas, and Rajtilak theatres.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday evening at Pathsala, where Abahan, one of the oldest and most prestigious theatres, was staging a performance of Madam Menoka.

During the show, Assamese actress Prastuti Parashar made a dramatic entrance on a bike equipped with fireworks, which resulted in a firework explosion.

The blast caused significant injuries to Jonali Kalita, 36, who sustained eye injuries, and Nishant Das, a youth.

Both were swiftly taken to the Satish Sarma Memorial Hospital in Pathsala for treatment.

This mishap follows a recent accident at Itihas Theatre in Chenga, Barpeta district, on Wednesday.

On August 28, during a performance of Maharaja, renowned actor Jatin Bora fell off a motorcycle while performing a scene that involved riding down a ramp from the gallery to the stage.

The fall reportedly caused panic among the audience and resulted in injuries to Bora and at least seven spectators, including two children.

The injured children were initially treated at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chenga and later referred to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and the play resumed after a brief halt. Actor Bora described the incident as a “technical mishap”.

In another incident, actress Shyamontika Sharma fell from the stage while dancing during a performance of Rajpathar Rajkumari at Rajtilak Theatre in Amayapur Bhadra, Nalbari.

The fall disrupted the show, but the performance continued with the remaining scenes staged again.

The string of accidents has raised concerns about the safety and security of both actors and audiences, with stunts now coming under scrutiny.