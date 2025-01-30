Assam's median age lower than national average, offers huge investment potential

Guwahati, Jan 30: The median age of Assam's population is much lower than the national average. The median age is the age at the mid-point of the population. Half of the population is older than the median age and half of the population is younger. The Assam government has made it one of the points to attract investors to the State.

According to a government report, the median age in Assam is only 22.7 years as compared to the country's median age of 26.8 years.

The report said that Assam has a dynamic and flourishing ecosystem of education and skill building, which can provide the required work-force for investors. Assam now has 20 state universities, two central universities and nine private universities. It has 49 institutes offering degree and diploma in engineering and technology, and 44 government industrial training institutes.

Moreover, the State has 34 institutes offering management courses and 13 medical colleges, while 10 more medical colleges are being set up. The Assam skill university will teach 10,000 students per annum and is offering 80 courses. It has got nine schools and four centres.

On available industrial infrastructure of the State, the report said that Assam has more than 65 industrial estates and sectoral parks. An electronic manufacturing cluster is coming up in Jagiroad, while it has border check posts, customs stations and one inland container depot.

The report further said that Assam has huge renew-able energy potential. It is estimated that renewable energy potential of Assam is around 14,487 MW, of which 94 per cent is solar energy. There are investment opportunities in solar power projects, floating solar projects, compressed biogas projects, etc.

Giving a detailed account of tourism in Assam, the re-port said that investors will have investment opportunities in the sectors of setting up of hotels and resorts, setting up of adventure tourism facilities, river cruises, destination development and creating ecotourism facilities.

By R Dutta Choudhury