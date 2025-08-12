700 Goa Police recruits graduate after 43-week training in Assam's LBPA

Dergaon, August 12: A total of 700 recruits of the Goa Police completed their 43-week basic training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday, marking a milestone in inter-state police cooperation.

The recruits, drawn from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalions, underwent rigorous instruction in physical fitness, mental resilience, field tactics and weapon handling since arriving at the academy on October 4, 2024.

The passing-out parade was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, who hailed the training programme as a symbol of national unity and professional excellence.

Calling it a “proud moment for Assam”, Sarma said LBPA had successfully trained the Goa Police batch over 10 months and was ready to extend similar support to forces from anywhere in the country.





Chief Minister Sarma with his Goa counterpart, Pramod Sawant (right). (Photo:@CMOfficeAssam/X)

“This academy, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a matter of pride for Assam and India. Such exchanges strengthen the unity of the nation,” he said, thanking Sawant for his trust.

Goa CM Sawant expressed gratitude to the Assam government and LBPA for delivering “excellent and high-quality” training. He said he had been in regular contact with the cadets during their training and received consistently positive feedback.

“When our officers train in another state and return with new skills, it is a matter of pride. This programme has strengthened the bond between Goa and Assam,” he said, adding that the initiative aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Akhanda Bharat”.

The event featured oath-taking, a ceremonial march past, prize distribution and a special display by the academy’s elite “Panthers on Wheels” unit.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh noted that LBPA, recognised as one of the country’s premier police training institutions, had previously trained 2,000 Manipur Police cadets and had recently received a request from Bhutan to train its personnel.

“Due to the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, LBPA continues to produce officers who go on to serve with distinction across India,” he said.

With its focus on discipline, skill development and inter-state cooperation, the academy has cemented its role as a vital contributor to India’s law enforcement capabilities.

With inputs from PTI