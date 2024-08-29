Assam’s land encroachment by neighbouring states exceeds 82,000 hectares

Guwahati, Aug 29: During the ongoing autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Minister of Border Area Protection and Development, Atul Bora, disclosed that a staggering 82,751.8618 hectares of Assam’s land has been encroached upon by the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram

In a detailed written reply to a question raised by AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam, Bora outlined the extent of the encroachments: Arunachal Pradesh has taken over 16,144.0117 hectares, Nagaland 59,490.21 hectares, Meghalaya 3,441.8601 hectares, and Mizoram 3,675.78 hectares.

To bolster security along these contentious borders, Bora informed the Assembly that the Assam government has implemented several measures, including the deployment of police commandos and the establishment of multiple police camps.

These initiatives include setting up police camps in Lakhimpur district, establishing eight border posts in Cachar, and permitting the creation of border outposts (BOPs) in West Karbi Anglong district.

Additional security measures include two temporary camps in Karimganj district, four temporary BOPs, a permanent commando battalion camp in Hailakandi district, and four new BOPs in Dima Hasao district.

Bora also mentioned that funds were allocated over the last two fiscal years to upgrade the infrastructure of these police outposts along the inter-state borders.

Interestingly, during the last autumn session of the Assembly on September 12, Bora had presented the exact same number when asked about the amount of land being “encroached” by neighbouring states.

Addressing the ongoing Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute, Bora responded to Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, noting that discussions are in progress at various levels. He highlighted the formation of 12 regional committees to resolve the dispute, with these committees undertaking joint visits to border areas and engaging in bilateral talks.

An MoU was signed on April 20, 2023, regarding 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the resolution of disputes over 71 villages, with boundary demarcation work continuing for the remaining 52 villages.

The Central government's Home Department has directed the Survey of India to conduct survey work in these areas, with sample surveys already completed in Sonitpur district.

In response to a query from Congress MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, Bora revealed that the long-standing Assam-Nagaland border dispute is currently being addressed in the Supreme Court. Since 1979, 144 lives have been lost due to this dispute, with one recent casualty reported by Jorhat SP (Border).

Bora further elaborated on the Assam-Meghalaya border issues, identifying 12 areas of contention. An MoU was signed in 2022 in New Delhi, resolving disputes in six of these areas. Discussions to resolve the remaining six disputed areas are ongoing, with three regional committees working on the matter. Bora added that similar talks are underway between Assam and Mizoram to resolve their border disputes.