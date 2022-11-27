Assam's Kokrajhar gets Centre's award for e-gov initiative

Guwahati, Nov 27: Assam's Kokrajhar district received a national award for successfully implementing an e-governance project for an effective service delivery system, officials said.

The initiative 'Infrastructure Snapshot Kokrajhar' won the award for e-Governance for 2021-2022 under the category 'Excellence in District Level Initiative in e-Governance'.

The award was given by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of the Government of India, an official statement said.

"The 'Infrastructure Snapshot Kokrajhar' app was conceptualised by the Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka as a 24x7 configurable mobile-based application for effective monitoring of all government schemes and public institutions with both offline and online status update facility," it said.

It is a convergence application developed specifically for grievance redressal, supervision and monitoring.

"Since its launch, the app has been providing inputs on the functioning of different departments and the areas of concern where interventions are required," the release said.

The app has user linguistic interfaces in English and Assamese, while Bodo and other local languages are also slated to be introduced shortly, it added.

The Kokrajhar district administration has been taking a number of steps to promote the app such as using the network of grassroots machinery in remote parts and distributing tutorials and pamphlets, Deka said.

She appealed to the residents of this district to use this app more and more to provide quicker, more effective and responsive service delivery catering to the last mile user.

Deka received the award at the 25th National e-Governance Conference 2022 from the Union Minister of State for Prime Minister Office Jitender Singh on Saturday.