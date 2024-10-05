Assam‘s innovative schemes now emulated nationwide: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 5: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that Assam has emerged as a leader in administration and development, showcasing novel paths that other states are now emulating.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jalukbari co-district on Saturday, Sarma noted that various state governments have begun to adopt Assam’s model schemes, including the flagship Orunodoi Scheme, the Jala Shala initiative for “jala doots”, and the Sarmath Portal for higher education admissions.

“When we first initiated the Orunodoi Scheme, the opposition slammed it. However, it has now been embraced by other states under different names,” said Sarma.

He pointed out that Chhattisgarh has renamed the Orunodoi scheme as Mahtari Vanadan Yojana, while Karnataka has adopted it as the Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

“Madhya Pradesh has rebranded it as Ladli Laxmi Yojana, and Jharkhand has introduced the Maiya Saman Yojana,” he said.

Despite the name changes, Sarma highlighted that the core objective remains the same - providing financial support to women in these states.

The Chief Minister further shared that his recent visit to Haryana revealed that even the Congress party has promised a monthly amount for women in their election manifesto.

“The Orunodoi scheme has made a significant impact across the country and has been implemented according to the economic status of each state,” he noted.

Highlighting a shift in dynamics, Chief Minister Sarma also added that while Assam previously sought inspiration from other states, it is now a source of learning.

“Now, everyone comes to Assam to learn about our initiatives through our officers, which they then implement in their own states. The co-district initiative will follow a similar trajectory in the next four to five years and will be adopted by various states under different names,” he said.

In addition to celebrating Assam's achievements, Sarma announced that the creation of new co-districts marks a new beginning in administrative practices.

He assured that the powers and responsibilities of co-district heads would mirror those of district commissioners, enhancing governance and local administration in the region.