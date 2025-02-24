Assam’s industrial journey began with Tea Tribes: CM Sarma at Jhumoir Binandini

Guwahati, Feb. 24: The energy at Sarusajai Stadium was electric as the much-anticipated Jhumoir Binandini unfolded on Monday, gripping a packed audience with a grand showcase of Assam’s tea community heritage.

Graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and key cabinet ministers including Sarbananda Sonowal, the record-aiming cultural spectacle saw an overwhelming gathering, making it a historic celebration of Assam’s rich traditions.













PM Modi, Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah at Sarusajai stadium (Photo: @himantabiswa/ X)





Addressing the enthusiastic crowd before the performance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt gratitude to the tea community for their contributions to the state’s culture and economy.

“About 200 years ago, in search of livelihood, hardworking and industrious people from Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of the country set foot on the sacred land of Assam and made it their own. Their contribution to shaping the greater Assamese identity is invaluable,” Sarma said.

Recognising their role in Assam’s industrial history, Sarma credited the tea community for laying the foundation of the state’s industrialisation two centuries ago. “By taking the reins of Assam’s tea industry into their hands 200 years ago, the tea community set the course for Assam’s industrial development. I express my sincere gratitude to them,” he added.

Honouring the sacrifices of the Tea Tribe, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Tezpur’s Malti Mem, the first woman martyr of Assam during the Freedom Movement, and Badhona Orang, who laid down her life during the Assam Agitation.













A moment from Jhumoir Binandini - the mega Jhumur dance performance - in Sarusajai stadium (Photo: @himantabiswa/ X)





Reaffirming the government’s commitment to uplifting the tea community, Sarma announced a series of welfare measures. In a significant move, he pledged to grant land rights to tea workers, ensuring that ‘line’ land—the residential quarters of tea estate workers—will now legally belong to the tea tribe community.

He also reiterated the 3% reservation for the tea community in Grade III and Grade IV government jobs, the construction of high schools in tea garden areas, and the establishment of over 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to enhance healthcare accessibility.

Later in his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Chief Minister and the organising team for pulling off the spectacle in a grand manner.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jhumoir Binandini at Sarusajai stadium on Monday (Photo: @narendramodi/ X)



