Assam’s identity now linked to semiconductors: Chief Minister

Guwahati, Feb. 20: With just four days left for the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed optimism that Assam’s upcoming semiconductor plant will serve as a major draw for foreign investors looking to explore opportunities in the state.

Addressing the media at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, Sarma emphasised the growing global interest in Assam’s semiconductor ecosystem.

“In the entire world Assam’s identity is tagged with semiconductor. When I visited Japan and Korea in 2019, we addressed roadshows in front of just 20-25 people. This year, the scenario was completely different. Foreign nations are actively seeking a semiconductor ecosystem and advanced chip-making facilities, and Assam is emerging as a promising destination,” he said.

Sarma further revealed that shortly after his return from Japan, the Japanese ambassador visited Assam’s semiconductor unit, reinforcing international interest in the project.

The Jagiroad semiconductor unit is set to house India’s largest Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, with a projected capacity to produce 48 million chips per day. If construction progresses as planned, chip production is expected to begin by the end of this year.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had also highlighted the potential for reverse migration, stating that many Assamese youth currently employed outside the state have expressed their willingness to return and contribute to the semiconductor industry.

“If we can attract more industries, our youth can return home and be part of Assam’s growth story,” Sarma said.

With Assam positioning itself as a key player in India’s semiconductor push, all eyes are now on February 25-26 Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.