Assam's Hollongapar Gibbon sanctuary to see oil drilling as Centre gives green light

Guwahati, Sept 15: In a stark contrast to the Assam government’s previous clarifications, the Union Environment Ministry has granted "in-principle" approval for oil drilling in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district.

The Centre has approved the diversion of approximately 4.50 hectares of land within the sanctuary, which is home to the endangered Hoolock gibbon, for oil exploration by the Vedanta Group.

The approval for the land diversion was granted during a meeting on August 27, as detailed in the minutes published on the Parivesh portal, which monitors proposals for environmental, forest, wildlife, and CRZ clearances at the central, state, and district levels.

Earlier in August, Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden recommended the forest clearance, asserting that the project serves “national interest.”

Given that the project site is within the ESZ, an area used by wild elephants to travel between the sanctuary and the Dessoi Valley Reserve Forest, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests had highlighted the importance of conservation and management.

“The conservation and management of wild animals in the ESZ are crucial for the protection of elephants and other species. Appropriate scientific interventions must be undertaken while implementing the project in the Dessoi Valley RF,” he stated.

The ministry panel has directed the state government to adhere to the recommendations of the nineteenth report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, which addresses the safety and security of oil installations, particularly in reference to the Baghjan blowout incident.

Interestingly, the Assam Forest Department previously confirmed that the drilling activities are planned for a location 13 km away from the sanctuary's boundary, alleviating earlier concerns that the drilling would occur within the sanctuary’s limits.

To address environmental concerns, the department has assured that “no significant infrastructure or permanent buildings” will be constructed as part of the project.

It had also detailed that the impact on local flora is expected to be “minimal”, with around 25 trees anticipated to be felled in the predominantly bamboo-dominated area, according to the department’s statement on September 6.