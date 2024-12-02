Assam's HIV prevalence at 0.13%, lower than national average of 0.20%

Guwahati, Dec 2: Injecting drug use has become the primary route of HIV transmission in Assam in 2024-25, followed by heterosexual transmission, according to a statement released on World AIDS Day, on Sunday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the importance of a collective effort to work towards a future free of AIDS and to provide support to individuals living with the infection.

"On World AIDS Day, we reiterate our collective responsibility to support those living with HIV, fight stigma, and strive for a future without AIDS. Let's educate, support & fight for a world where AIDS is no more and provide the best care to those affected," he posted on the microblogging website.

According to a statement by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), Assam has an adult HIV prevalence rate of 0.13%, which is lower than the all-India prevalence rate of 0.20%, as per India's HIV Estimation Report 2023.

According to the report, the state is home to an estimated 32,031 People Living with HIV (PLHIV).

While the HIV prevalence rate remains low, new HIV infections in the state are on the rise, according to the statement. In 2023, there were 2,021 new HIV infections in the state, marking a 22% increase compared to 2010.

The new HIV infection rate is increasing significantly in four northeastern states, including Assam. Tripura has the highest new infection rates at 524.41%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 469.84%, Meghalaya with 124.70%, and Assam 22.11%, it said.

The report during the 2024-25 financial year (April-October 2024) also highlighted that a total of 437,830 individuals were tested at Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC), with 3,947 testing positive for HIV.

District-wise, Kamrup Metropolitan reported 533 new cases, followed by Nagaon with 375 and Cachar with 360 cases during the same period.

Among these newly detected cases, the main route of transmission was found to be injecting drug use (64.6%), followed by the heterosexual route (25.2%).

The ASACS said it has been undertaking various initiatives to prevent new HIV infections and provide the necessary care support and treatment to already diagnosed cases.

Integrated health camps are organised in different parts, in which not only HIV tests but also tests for detecting TB, viral hepatitis, syphilis, STIs, etc., were done.





