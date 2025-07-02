Assam’s ‘Golden Hour’ scheme saves 2,650 lives, offers model for road accident care

Guwahati, July 1: Assam’s innovative ‘Golden Hour’ emergency care scheme has helped save the lives of more than 2,650 road accident victims since its launch just over a year ago, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

Launched on May 30 last year, the scheme focuses on providing critical trauma care within the first hour after an accident, a period known as the ‘Golden Hour’ when timely medical attention can drastically improve survival chances.

Under this initiative, accident victims receive up to Rs 1.5 lakh worth of cashless treatment for seven days at any of the 46 empanelled hospitals across the state. The government directly settles the hospital bills, ensuring victims and their families face no financial burden during an emergency.

According to official data, 2,657 people have benefitted from the scheme so far, with over Rs 2.7 crore disbursed for treatments. The state has equipped participating hospitals with advanced trauma care units capable of providing immediate stabilisation, surgeries, and intensive care when needed.

Chief Minister Sarma, sharing the update in an X post, described the initiative as part of Assam’s commitment to strengthening emergency healthcare and reducing fatalities from the state’s high number of road accidents. He wrote: “Utilising the Golden Hour to Save Lives!”

Officials say the scheme’s streamlined process eliminates bureaucratic delays — allowing hospitals to begin lifesaving treatment without waiting for upfront payments. Healthcare professionals and road safety advocates have praised the program for its immediate impact and potential as a model for other states to adopt.

However, some experts have raised concerns about the scheme’s long-term financial sustainability and stress that stricter road safety measures are equally crucial to prevent accidents in the first place.

