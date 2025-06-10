Assam's future hinges on public stand against illegal infiltration, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, issued a strong call to the people of Assam, urging them to develop a "non-compromising" attitude towards their own security to effectively combat illegal immigration.

Sarma asserted that unwavering public support is crucial for the state to achieve its goal of becoming free from illegal infiltrators.

Addressing the issue, Sarma said that once the people of Assam demonstrate a firm stance on their security, the central government would readily provide assistance to make Assam illegal infiltration-free.

"We, the people of Assam, must not compromise with our security and once that's there, everybody will help, support us," he emphasized.

The Chief Minister expressed regret that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives to push back illegal infiltrators, certain sections of the populace are opposing these efforts.

He highlighted that it is "the Assamese people who are criticising our moves", and stressed that "Modi can't secure Assam unless the people want that”.

Sarma also took aim at the Congress party, referencing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia's address during a special session of the Assam Assembly on Monday.

Sarma revealed that Saikia had mentioned Jawaharlal Nehru's past intervention to halt the implementation of the 1950 Immigrant Expulsion Act in Assam.

"You must have seen who voiced against the pushback - the Congress," Sarma said, lamenting the lack of criticism from the press and civil organisations towards the Congress's "pro-foreigner stand".

The Chief Minister further raised a crucial point regarding the deportation process, questioning whether the Bangladesh government would accept their citizens as originating from their country.

"So, if deportation is to happen, it has to happen outside the Bangladesh' legal ambit, right? Why would they accept it? In fact, they are the ones pushing their citizens into Assam," he observed, contrasting this with local calls for Bangladesh to accept their citizens.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister called for a united front among the people of Assam against illegal immigration.

"Since this is a question of community security in its own land, I think if the Assamese people, judiciary, everyone comes together against this, than I can assure that under the current dispensation at the Centre, a lot can be done," he affirmed.