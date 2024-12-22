Assam's forests shrink by 83.92 sq km in just two years: Report

Guwahati, Dec 22: Assam recorded a forest cover loss of 83.92 sq km between 2021 and 2023, according to the India State of Forest Report 2023 (ISFR 2023) released on Saturday.

Between 2021 and 2023, the forest cover inside "recorded forest area" decreased by 86.66 sq km in the state. The eight Northeastern states recorded a total forest cover loss of 327.30 sq km during the period, with Mizoram recording the highest decrease of 178.42 sq km.

In Assam, canopy density inside "recorded forest area" has degraded in 1,699 sq km area. Overall, compared to the year 2021, there is an increase of 1,445 sq km in the total forest and tree cover of the country in 2023, according to the report.

The region has experienced significant forest cover loss, with Arunachal Pradesh recording the highest loss of 1,084 sq km, followed by Mizoram with 987 sq km and Nagaland with 794 sq km.

Despite this decline, Arunachal Pradesh remains the leading Indian state in carbon stock, holding an impressive 1,021 Mt. Other states also contribute to the region's carbon stock, with Assam at 272 Mt, Manipur at 175 Mt, Meghalaya at 183 Mt, Mizoram at 168 Mt, Nagaland at 132 Mt, Sikkim at 56 Mt, and Tripura at 74 Mt.

Expanding rubber plantations raise ecological concerns

The Indian State of Forest Report 2023 has highlighted significant concerns about the environmental impact of rubber cultivation in Tripura. It states that the large-scale conversion of natural forests into monoculture rubber plantations has disrupted the ecological balance and posed a threat to biodiversity.

A study conducted in 2019-20 at the request of the Tripura Forest Department mapped the state’s rubber plantations using satellite imagery and field photographs. “The study revealed that the area under rubber plantations is 11.90% of the state’s geographical area and 16.17% of the state’s total forest area,” the report said.

South Tripura district emerged as the region with the highest concentration of rubber plantations, covering 35,537 square kilometers. The report also noted, “Over the last decade, rubber plantations have been carried out on a massive scale due to it being a fast-growing species and its economic value.”

The findings underline the need for sustainable land-use practices to prevent further ecological degradation while addressing economic considerations.