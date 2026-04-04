Assam’s football great Gilbertson Sangma passes away at 71 in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 4: One of Assam’s finest and most charismatic footballers, Gilbertson Sangma, died at his Kahilipara residence on Saturday morning. He was 71.

Born on April 21, 1955, in Dibrugarh, Sangma was a towering figure in Assam football through the 1970s and 80s, captivating fans with his skill and flair.

He represented the Indian senior team in 1975, earning three caps in friendly matches against Indonesia and Thailand.

Sangma spent his entire domestic career with Assam and Assam Police, emerging as one of the state’s most celebrated forwards.

He played for 17 years and was instrumental in building Assam into a competitive side at a time when teams from Bengal and Kerala dominated the national scene.

One of his most memorable achievements came in 1981 when he scored the winning goal for Assam Police in the Bordoloi Trophy final against Dempo SC.

Earlier, in the 1974-75 season, his goal helped Assam knock out defending champions Kerala and reach the Santosh Trophy quarterfinals.

Often regarded as the best footballer to emerge from Assam, Sangma was known for his all-round ability, combining shooting, stamina, power and game intelligence.

Former Assam Police footballer Molong Ao recalled Sangma as a complete footballer.

“We used to learn football just by watching him play. He was a rare talent with a strong sense of discipline and love for the game,” Ao said.

“I first met him in 1981. We would run to Nehru Stadium to watch him play. Later, when we joined Assam Police, we learnt a lot from him. I was closely associated with him from 1981 to 1985. Those who have seen him play can never forget him,” he added.

Sangma had been unwell in recent years. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2023 and had been largely bedridden. He is survived by two daughters.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief over his death.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary footballer Gilbertson Sangma. He made outstanding contribution to Indian football and has been a great inspiration for the youth of the Northeast. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Sonowal said.