Assam’s flagship infra projects on track, says CM Sarma after meeting Union Minister Gadkari

Guwahati, Dec 3: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured on Tuesday that the state's priority infrastructure projects are on track for timely commencement.

The statement followed a productive meeting between Sarma and Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi.

Taking to social media, Sarma expressed his satisfaction with the "unwavering support" from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) in expediting these key projects.

He highlighted that the discussions focused on the timely commencement of Assam's three flagship infrastructure initiatives - the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and the underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a 34-km stretch within the Kaziranga National Park, has been a topic of significant attention.

On November 20, the Supreme Court instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fast-track its construction, highlighting that all relevant stakeholders must fully support this wildlife-friendly project.

Chief Minister Sarma also provided an update on the progress of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch of the National Highway, noting that following earlier feedback, accelerated efforts have been implemented to ensure its timely completion.

On November 27, Gadkari had issued "strict directions" to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to address challenges and expedite work.

Other projects discussed included the double-laning of the Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali highway and several initiatives under the NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Expressing optimism, Sarma concluded his social media post, saying, “Together, we are committed to transforming Assam’s infrastructure and unlocking its immense potential.”