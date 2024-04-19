Assam's first phase of LS Elections sees political heavyweights cast votes

Guwahati, April 19: As the first phase of Lok Sabha elections unfolds in Assam, political figures including Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi and Union Minister Sarbananda Snowal exercised their franchises in their respective constituencies.

Gaurav Gogoi was spotted emerging from the polling booth in Jorhat constituency, while Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote amidst his contest against AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh constituency.

Not to be outdone, Lurinjyoti Gogoi also fulfilled his civic duty by casting his vote.

Voting commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 5 pm, with elaborate security arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process. The five constituencies participating in the first phase, are Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur.

An impressive turnout of over 86.47 lakh voters, including 43.64 lakh women and 42.82 lakh men, along with 123 third-gender individuals, are eligible to cast their votes across 10,001 polling booths.