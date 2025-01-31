Assam’s first mega tea tourism project in Dibrugarh set to begin with Rs 300 Cr budget in Phase I

Dibrugah, Jan. 31: Drawing inspiration from the success of a tea tourism project in Darjeeling's Makaibari tea estate in West Bengal, the Luxmi Tea Company is set to start a mega tea tourism project in Bolye division of Lepetkata tea estate, some 15 km from here at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore in the first phase.

The mega project, touted as the first of its kind, has received the nod from the State Cabinet and trade union Asam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) has also given its consent, according to officials of Luxmi group and trade union.

The tea tourism project will begin with the setting up of social infrastructure like multi-disciplinary vocational training centre, educational institute and a superspeciality hospital, along with a wellness centre, tea convention centre, luxury hotels, resorts, homestays, art theatres, farming, aquaculture activities, and many more in the next phases, said Sunil Munshi of the board of directors of Luxmi group.

Interacting with media persons at the office of the Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA) in Dibrugarh on Thursday, he said that Lepetkata tea estate with its four divisions - Bolai, Lepetkata, Medela and Dewanbari is a loss-making tea estate. "The company has been suffering losses ever since it took over from McLeod Russel group in 2019. The composite tea tourism project is aimed at reviving the sick tea estate with everything that tea tourism entails and thereby generate employment for local youths," he said.

"We are committed towards the welfare of tea garden workers and their dependants. Our objective is to empower the youths with skills, particularly the school dropouts, college dropouts and even the graduates, so that they are employment worthy here, rather than moving to metropolitan cities for similar jobs," he added.

Dispelling apprehensions of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA) that workers will lose livelihood, he said that the project will not affect the livelihood of the workers. "The jobs of the workers will remain intact. In fact, more job opportunities will be created. The company will utilize only about 3.5 per cent (31 hectares) of the gross (884 hectares) tea estate area including the low-lying areas. We are only waiting for the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be issued by the State government. Once we have the SOP, we will commence the project," he said.

Laxmi Limbu Kaushal, director for public relations and corporate social responsibility of Luxmi Tea Company, gave a brief outline of the project. She said tea tourism will open up a range of opportunities for local entrepreneurship and employment for the tea community and adjoining areas.

She said that youths who will be trained can avail jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector as tourist guides, chefs, receptionists, drivers, home-stay hosts and other hospitality staff.

"Moreover, there will be requirements for nurses, nursing assistants, technicians and other allied jobs in the medical sector. In the education sector, eligible youths from the tea estate can avail jobs as teachers and non-teaching staff," she said.

Luxmi Tea Company has 13 tea estates in Assam, 6 in Tripura, two in West Bengal and four in Rwanda, Africa. The eco-tourism project initiated in Makaibari tea estate in West Bengal has become a significant tourist destination. The company is seeking to replicate the same success here, said Lepetkata tea estate manager Emdadul Haque

- By Staff Correspondent