Assam’s Eri Silk is now a globally recognised eco-friendly fabric

Guwahati, Aug 17: Assam’s renowned Eri Silk has been awarded the prestigious Oeko-Tex 100 Standard certification. This accolade signifies that Eri Silk is now officially recognised as a sustainable fabric, elevating its status on the global stage.

The Oeko-Tex certification, known for ensuring textiles are free from harmful substances and produced under environmentally friendly conditions, provides a significant boost to Eri Silk’s reputation in the international market.

As a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Assam, this certification not only validates Eri Silk’s authenticity but also underscores its eco-friendly credentials.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to a micro-blogging website to express his joy on the development, and wrote, “This is a proud moment for Assam as our fine Eri Silk receives the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for its safe characteristics. The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 is a benchmark for textile safety, from yarn to finished product.”

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, also celebrated the milestone on social media, highlighting the global impact of the certification.

“A moment of celebration for North East India’s textile industry! Eri Silk, the pride of Assam, has secured the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification. This GI-tagged, vegan silk is now set to shine globally and contribute to sustainable fashion. Congratulations to the team at @nehhdc,” he wrote.

This achievement marks a crucial step towards expanding Eri Silk’s presence in the global export market, broadening its reach and establishing a robust international reputation.

The certification is expected to go a long way in promoting and preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage while embracing sustainable practices.

Unique for being the world’s only vegan silk, Eri Silk stands apart by allowing the moth inside the cocoon to naturally exit before harvesting, ensuring ethical and sustainable silk production.

This eco-friendly approach enhances Eri Silk’s appeal as a symbol of ethical practices in the textile industry.

A moment of celebration for North East India’s textile industry! Eri Silk, the pride of Assam has secured the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification. This GI tagged, vegan silk is now set to shine globally and contribute to sustainable fashion.



A huge win for Assam’s rich heritage,… pic.twitter.com/pUsbOTvlv8 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 16, 2024



