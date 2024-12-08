Assam's Elvis & West Bengal's Rimo complete swim from Worli Sea Link to Atal Setu

Guwahati, Dec. 8: Long-distance swimmers from Assam, Elvis Ali Hazarika, and West Bengal’s Rimo Saha have together accomplished a new milestone by having successfully completed the relay swim from the Worli Sea Link to the Atal Setu in the Arabian Sea.

The distance covered was 42.5 kilometres.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune Ali Hazarika said the Worli Sea Link to the Atal Setu on the Arabian Sea is a new route.

Recounting his experience, Hazarika further said, “I started out at 1:45 AM on December 7 and completed the swim the same day at 3 PM. We took 13 hours to complete the swim.”

Notably, this swim marked the 10th Open Water Swimming Event for Ali Hazarika.

The swimmer said, “It was a very difficult task as we swam along with pretty big sized fish, and we couldn't see properly at night, due to less light in the water. The fishing nets would get hold of us sometimes, but we managed to get ourselves freed in no time. Also, we had a great experience swimming along the venomous jelly fish.”

This feat only adds to the laurels Elvis Ali Hazarika has achieved for himself in the field of swimming.

In August, Ali Hazarika became the first Assamese to swim from Gdansk Pomerania in Poland to Puck Gdansk Baltic Sea in the Gulf of Poland.

In July, Ali Hazarika successfully crossed the English Channel by swimming a distance of 78 km from Sampfire in England to Callis in France, and back from there to England. Ali Hazarika was the first from India’s Northeast to have achieved this feat.

Earlier this year, in March, Ali Hazarika swam solo across Robben Island in Cape Town, South Africa, making him the first Assamese to achieve this feat.