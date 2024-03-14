Assam's Elvis Ali Hazarika makes history with solo swim across Robben Island

Guwahati, March 14: Assam's renowned swimmer, Elvis Ali Hazarika, has etched his name in history by becoming the first Assamese to accomplish the daunting solo swim across South Africa's Robben Island. Hazarika, reflecting on his remarkable journey, described it as both adventurous and challenging.

Encountering a multitude of marine life, including jellyfish, sunfish, dolphins, and whales, Hazarika battled through freezing cold waters, saltwater, and heavy currents throughout his expedition. Despite the arduous conditions, Hazarika expressed his profound satisfaction at achieving this significant milestone.

In his own words, Hazarika stated, “Finally the day has come when I become the first Assamese to successfully swim the Robben Island Solo Swim. It was a greatly difficult, yet adventurous task as I swam along with a lot of Jellyfish, Sunfish, Dolphins, Whales etc. The freezing cold water, Salt water, Heavy Current made it even more difficult. It was extremely tiring, the swim, overall. A dream come true, and proud moment for all Indians and Assamese people.”







