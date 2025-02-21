Assam's education crisis: 2295 schools managed by single teacher

Guwahati, Feb 21: Assam currently has three government primary schools without any teachers, while 2,295 schools are being managed by a single teacher. Additionally, 7,014 schools in the State do not have a permanent headmaster, raising serious concerns about their administrative efficiency.

In a written response to a query in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu revealed concerning figures about the State's school infrastructure and teacher vacancies.

Replying to a question by MLA Akhil Gogoi, he disclosed that 12,112 schools have separate classrooms for each grade, whereas 21,961 schools do not.

The issue of vacant teacher positions remains a significant challenge at various levels of education. In upper primary schools alone, 571 science teacher posts and 526 Hindi teacher posts remain unfilled.

The situation is more critical in higher secondary schools, where 4,368 science teacher positions, 5,185 arts teacher positions, and 1,004 Hindi teacher positions are lying vacant, he said in a written response to the query.

In senior secondary schools, 71 Mathematics, 121 English, and 13 Hindi teacher positions remain unfilled.

In the Sixth Schedule districts, higher secondary schools are facing a shortage of 317 Science teachers, 322 Arts teachers, and 246 Hindi teachers. At the senior secondary level, 39 Mathematics, 49 English, and 58 Hindi teacher positions remain vacant.

Addressing the vacancies in model schools, the government has announced the recruitment of 224 teachers, which will include science, mathematics, arts, and Hindi teachers, along with assistant teachers and subject specialists.





By

Staff Reporter