Assam's Durga Puja celebrations end on a high; CM hails 'incident-free' festivities

Guwahati, Oct 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the state police and emergency services for ensuring a smooth and peaceful conclusion to the Durga Puja festivities across Assam.

Expressed gratitude for the efforts of all personnel involved, the Chief Minister, on Sunday, highlighted that no major incidents were reported among the 8,000 registered puja committees in the state.

"My gratitude to personnel of Assam Police, emergency services, doctors, and all those who spent the last few days ensuring that the festivals were joyous for everyone," Sarma posted on a popular micro-blogging website.

With no major incidents being reported in any of the ~ 8,000 registered pujas, Durga Puja festivities have concluded peacefully in Assam.



My gratitude to personnel of Assam Police, emergency services, doctors and all those who spent the last few days in ensuring that the… pic.twitter.com/hbcwoIriqw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 13, 2024

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, on Saturday, had confirmed that the immersion processes of the Goddess Durga idols were progressing smoothly, with no transportation issues reported.



He had highlighted that necessary arrangements had been made to facilitate orderly immersions on Sunday.





On October 13, the 27 designated immersion spots were bustling with activity, attracting devotees and curious onlookers eager to partake in the rituals and soak in the vibrant atmosphere.



From early morning, pandals across the city set the stage for the procession, transporting the beloved idols for immersion. The air buzzed with the sounds of chants and loudspeakers, as truckloads of idols and devotees made their way to the water's edge.

This day was particularly significant, with 263 idols scheduled for immersion, symbolising a profound sense of devotion and community spirit.

Among the busiest immersion spots were Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazaar and Sawkuchi Ghat, where the festivities reflected the rich cultural heritage of the region.





The immersion of Goddess Durga had begun on October 12, featuring participation from 55 puja committees in the immersion procession throughout Guwahati.



According to a list issued by the Kamrup (Metro) administration on Saturday, about 13 immersions are scheduled across the designated spots tomorrow.

As the celebrations came to a close, the community celebrated not just the conclusion of the festival, but also the spirit of unity and harmony that Durga Puja embodies in Assam.