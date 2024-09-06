Assam's Dhola-Sadiya Bridge lighting is now solar-powered: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept. 06:Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday announced that the lighting on Assam’s Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, officially known as Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, is entirely solar powered.

Notably, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Setu is the second-longest bridge in India and connects Dhola and Sadiya in Assam.



The Chief Minister inaugurated the project at Sadiya constituency and addressed the long-felt need for night-time visibility on the bridge.



“The Dhola-Sadiya bridge is important for its strategic location near the international borders, and alertness around the area is crucial,” the Chief Minister said as he dedicated the electrification of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge.



The solar-powered lighting initiative is developed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and the Assam Public Works (Highways) Department.



“The project, which is completed at a cost of Rs. 52.60 crores, includes a 10.150 km stretch of NH-115, with 9.150 km covering the main bridge and 500 meters on either side of the connecting roads. A total of 1,215 solar-powered lamps have been installed to provide illumination across the bridge,” added Sarma.



The solar power generation facility set up for this project features 1284 solar panels that will generate 700 kilowatts of power during daylight hours.



The energy will be supplied to the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) during the day, and electricity will be drawn from the APDCL during the night to light up the bridge.



A total of 483 120-watt lamps will be installed along the bridge’s length, and another 732 70-watt lamps will be positioned beneath the bridge for optimal lighting coverage.



“The lighting will improve the safety and convenience of travellers at night. This project is a commitment to sustainable energy, and it will also take a step forward in the direction of infrastructural development of the state,” the Chief Minister said.



The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge is a significant beam bridge that links Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Spanning the Lohit River, a major Brahmaputra tributary, the bridge connects Dhola in southern Assam with Sadiya in northern Assam, facilitating access to Arunachal Pradesh.

