Assam’s Demow Model to be studied under National Snakebite Research project

Demow, Dec 20: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sanctioned a groundbreaking four-year, multi-State research project worth Rs 13.5 crore to tackle the public health challenge of snakebite envenoming (SBE) in India.

The study, titled ‘Zero Snakebite Death Initiative: Community Empowerment & Engagement for Mitigation of Snakebite Envenoming,’ aims to develop a unified, replicable and effective national model for the prevention and management of snakebite cases. The implementation research will span seven states – Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand – and will be spearheaded by Dr Jaideep Menon of Amrita Institute, Kerala, as the principal investigator.

In a significant recognition of local healthcare excellence, the ‘Demow Model’ from Sivasagar district has been selected as one of the key successful models to be scientifically studied and potentially scaled across the participating states.

The project will analyse and integrate proven regional strategies, including community awareness, volunteer participation and referral networks under the ‘Demow Model’; distribution of protective equipment among high-risk communities under the ‘Maharashtra Model’; pre-hospital administration of anti-snake venom (ASV) injections during transport under the ‘Himachal Pradesh Model’; and the use of digital platforms for coordination and real-time surveillance under the ‘Kerala Model’.

The research will be conducted under the banner of SARPA (Snakebite Awareness, Response, Prevention & Action). This integrated approach seeks to bridge the gap between affected communities and the formal health system, ensuring victims receive life-saving treatment within the crucial ‘golden hour’. In Assam, the study will focus on the Demow and Gelekey blocks of Sivasagar district. Dr Surajit Giri of Demow Hospital has been appointed as the investigator for Assam.

The research and community study are scheduled to begin in January 2026. ICMR has already allocated resources, including one research scientist and four technical staff members for each participating State, to ensure effective implementation and data collection.

This collaborative multi-state effort aims to generate strong implementation evidence to reduce snakebite mortality and morbidity, addressing India’s disproportionately high burden of SBE, estimated at around 58,000 deaths annually.

Secondary objectives include assessing changes in awareness among stakeholders –from community volunteers to doctors – and developing a real-time digital snakebite dashboard for data-driven surveillance, Dr Giri said in a press release.





A Correspondent