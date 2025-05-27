Assam’s defence corridor push gains traction after CM meets Rajnath Singh

Guwahati, May 27: Assam’s long-standing pitch for the establishment of a defence corridor received a fresh boost after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital, on Monday.

Following the meeting, Sarma took to social media to share key takeaways from the discussion. “Had the honour to call upon Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Adarniya @rajnathsingh Ji today in New Delhi. We spoke about establishing a defence corridor in Assam,” he wrote.

He said the proposed corridor would “fortify the needs of our armed forces in the Eastern Frontier,” while also advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative and creating economic opportunities in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister has been consistently advocating for a defence corridor in Assam, arguing that the state has both the “strategic location and the demand” for such infrastructure.

Ahead of the Advantage Assam summit in January this year, Sarma had reiterated the proposal, stating it was under “advanced consideration” by the Centre.

At present, India has two notified defence corridors—one in Uttar Pradesh and another in Tamil Nadu. If approved, Assam would become the third state to host such a project.

To align with its defence ambitions, the state government has already rolled out the Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025, designed to attract investments and foster innovation in the sector.

The policy offers a comprehensive package of incentives, including capital subsidies, SGST reimbursement, transport subsidies, and production-linked incentives.

It also recognises the importance of a skilled workforce and promises support for skill development initiatives in defence and aerospace manufacturing.

With Monday’s developments, Assam’s proposal appears to be gaining traction, bolstering hopes that the region could soon become a key hub in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.