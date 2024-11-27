Assam’s dairy sector gets boost with "Gopal Tathya" app launch

Guwahati, Nov 27: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department minister Atul Bora launched a mobile application "Gopal Tathya" during the National Milk Day event held at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday. According to a statement, the mobile application will enable farmers to get advice from concerned experts besides assessing information on different schemes in Assamese, English and Hindi languages. It is specially designed for the convenience of farmers and cattle breeders of Assam.

In the same event, the department also awarded three frozen semen banks - Khanapara Frozen Semen Bank, Mangaldoi Frozen Semen Bank and Abhyapuri Frozen Semen Bank, three milk cooperative samitis, three Artificial Insemination (AI) technicians-Nimajuddin Ahmed from Kamrup, Makibur Ali from Dibrugarh and Dr Prabhat Chandra Dutta from Tinisukia for their contribution to the dairy sector. Addressing the event, Minister Bora said that the State Government has implemented various development programmes like animal health services, vaccination, mobile veterinary units (MVU) and taken various positive steps for the uplift of farmers to increase milk production in the State.

National Milk Day is celebrated across the country every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, father of the White Revolution. Today's event was organized by the Directorate of Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

Minister Nandita Garlosa, Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Chairman Manoj Saikia and many others were present in the event. A Documentary on dairy and sex-sorted semen was also screened and a special exhibition featuring various dairy products were also held as part of the programme.

Meanwhile, dairy cooperative Purabi Dairy today celebrated the National Milk Day with various initiatives to promote a balanced diet and maintaining the nutritional value of milk across different parts of Assam.

According to a press release, Purabi Dairy spearheaded efforts to raise awareness about healthy milk consumption across Guwahati and key places such as Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Tezpur, Lakhimpur and Bongaigaon.

On this occasion, it organized a free-milk distribution campaign and distributed free-milk to hundreds of consumers and educated them on the benefits of milk, its purity, and the importance of consuming pasteurized milk. Purabi also organised various competitions during the event.

Speaking on the initiatives, SK Parida, managing director of WAMUL, said: “It gives us immense pleasure as we celebrate the National Milk Day remembering the contributions of Dr Verghese Kurien. Purabi Dairy, being a leader in the dairy sector of Assam, has been promoting the benefits of milk consumption and its role in leading a healthy lifestyle since long.”

-By Staff Reporter