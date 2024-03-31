Assam's Bihu Dhol, along with six other traditional crafts, receives GI Tags

Guwahati, Mar 31: A proud moment for the people of Assam, as six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts of the state.

The list includes Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Pani Meteka Craft and Assam Missing Handloom Products.



Taking to the microblogging site 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the news, stating “A big win for Assam's heritage! Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, GI Expert. This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly.”

A big win for Assam's heritage!



Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, GI Expert. This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and… pic.twitter.com/4tOZyw1tF6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2024



