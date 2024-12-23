Assam's Bhar-Rajbhar community gets OBC status after decades-long struggle

Diphu, Dec 23: The Assam State Committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Bhar-Rajbhar Sangathan has formally expressed gratitude to the state government for its decision to officially designate the Bhar-Rajbhar community as part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. During a press conference held on Saturday at Kherani in West Karbi Anglong, Janardhan Rajbhar, president of the Assam State Committee, underscored the significance of this recognition, which is expected to benefit over seven lakh members of the Bhar-Rajbhar community throughout the State.

He highlighted the occasion as a historic achievement, reflecting a struggle that commenced in 1983. He also acknowledged the commitment made by Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika in 2021, which facilitated the community's inclusion in the OBC category following deliberations within the Assam Cabinet.

Janardhan Rajbhar also referred to the actions of certain entities attempting to claim undue credit for this recognition and reiterated the sustained efforts of the Bhar-Rajbhar Sangathan throughout this process.

The organisation has conveyed its sincere appreciation to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cabinet Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and Keshab Mahanta; legislative member Bijoy Malakar; and chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ranghang, for their support.

Additionally, Janardhan Rajbhar acknowledged the contribution of various other personalities of the state, including Virendra Mittal, commissioner and secretary of the department of social justice and empowerment, as well as Santanu Gogoi, chairman of the OBC Commission, Assam, and other relevant departmental officials.

The press conference was attended by several members of the Akhil Bharatiya Bhar-Rajbhar Sangathan, including chief advisor Kailash Rajbhar and secretaries Lal Bahadur Rajbhar, Subal Rajbhar, Mohan Rajbhar, Dulal Rajbhar, Abir Rajbhar, Laxman Rajbhar, Ramlal Rajbhar, Sanjay Rajbhar, and Mahesh Rajbhar, and treasurer Birju Rajbhar, among other dignitaries.

The recognition of the Bhar-Rajbhar community represents a significant advancement towards ensuring enhanced social and economic development within Assam, they said.

By-

Correspondent



