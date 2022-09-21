Assam's Anti-Romeo Squad for Durga Puja comes up in Cachar

Silchar, Sep 21: In an interesting move, Cachar Police has introduced a special squad named Anti Romeo which will be motoring across the town to check instances of harassment, eve teasing or any other kind of crimes. Elaborating on the operational aspects of the special squad, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that this squad is composed of specially trained police persons who would shuttle round the clock to prevent criminal instances during Durga Puja festivities.

On the other hand, the SP also informed that strict vigil would be maintained in monitoring traffic movement in Silchar during the Puja days.